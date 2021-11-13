Get to know the rising artist Robertson Nyimbo

By Roy Kafoteka

Everyone has a God given talent and Robertson’s talent is ministry. An up and coming artist, Robertson Nyimbo ministers through contemporary Christian music and is hoping to share his gift with the world.

Hailed from the streets of Blantyre, he is a talented singer-songwriter, rooted in bringing people closer together through his gospel music and sharing his talent with others.

In his career, Robertson has had the chance of ministering in different locations; in Malawi and in Zambia, while sharing his talent and also teaching others of the gospel word.

“Amakhala Busy”, one of Robertson’s songs, won the best R&B/Afro Song of the Year at the Uzimu Vibes Awards in the year 2020, having been nominated alongside; Cozizwa, Beracah and Henry Masamba.

Until today, his songs enjoy massive airplay across Africa and are featured on Trace Africa and other channels.

When not doing music, Roberson Nyimbo has a heart for the people, he ministers to them through charity. He believes to say: “Everyone has a role to play in the kingdom of God”, and his is to serve the master who is God himself.

His new EP “Mapalo” is now out and available for streaming on Spotify, Deezer and Tidal.

Check out “Amakhala Busy” featuring Shamma Vocalz & Saxess official music video below!