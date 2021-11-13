Asian Business Community donates K1 million to Mzuzu Police 

Mzuzu Asian Business community has donated one million Malawi Kwacha to Mzuzu Police for renovation of the Senior Officers Mess which is not in good condition.

This comes after Northern Region Police Commissioner Richard Luhanga asked the community to help them.

In an interview, Executive member of Asian Business community in Mzuzu Ash Rashid Bano said Government alone cannot do everything hence it’s the duty of the society to help.

“We received the request from the Commissioner of Police to help them refurbish the Senior officers Mess. Police play very important role in our society, no matter where you come from you need security so that you can be working freely, so we thought this is very essential,” he said.

Bano added that the city needs more security branches in all locations and their next plan is to help introduce those police location units.

Richard Luhanga, Northern Region Police Commissioner, thanked the Community for the donation.

“First let me thank the Asian Business community for the donation. Our Senior Officers mess is not in good state so the coming in of the K1 million will help us to renovate the mess,” said Luhanga.

The community also recently donated Police unit sign posts for Luwinga, Chiputula and Mchengautuwa police units.