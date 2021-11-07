Teacher jailed three years for touching student inappropriately

A 55-year-old secondary school in Dowa has been sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of indecent assault for touching a student inappropriately.

The teacher identified as McDonald Jubele Chikagwa, committed the crime on November 27,2020 at Byanzi Secondary School

Prosecutor Christopher Daluni told the Senior Resident Magistrate Court sitting in Dowa District that Chikagwa indecently assaulted a form two student by inserting his arm in her skirt and caressing her thighs in the laboratory.

It is reported that before this incident, on October 23 the same year while the victim sat under a tree within the school campus waiting for a female teacher, she was approached by Chikagwa who said she was so cute and that she had beautiful legs as well.

The child brushed him off and just kept quiet until the next instance where he assaulted her.

The issue was then reported to a certain Organisation called Tawina that deals with girls’ education at Lumbadzi which reported the matter to Police, leading to the convict’s arrest.

Appearing in court, the teacher pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him, prompting the State to parade four witnesses.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Florence Msekandiwana sentenced the convict to 3 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would-be offenders.

Chikagwa comes from Mphanji Village in Traditional Authority Kayembe’s area in the district