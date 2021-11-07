Soldiers warn Nomads

Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks says they are ready to fight for a win as they play Mighty Wanderers in the first leg of their Airtel Top 8 quarterfinal tie this afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Moyale coach Prichard Mwansa said his side has no fitness issues and the team is ready for a win.

“We are much ready and our doctor has also confirmed the fitness of our players, we are playing Wanderers and we know the importance of winning cup games. So let me warn Wanderers that we are ready to fight,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, Wanderers coach Bob Mpinganjira said he knows Moyale is a good side and his side will not underrate the Soldiers.

“We have played Moyale several times and last time we played it ended goalless. Moyale is a good side that we cannot underrate them, what we want is just to frustrate them and scores more goals,” he said.

Airtel has pumped in K73 million Kwacha for eight top teams to compete and the winner will walk away with 17 million Malawi kwacha.