Moyale beat Wanderers in Airtel Top 8 first leg

Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks on Sunday played their lungs out to beat Mighty Wanderers 1 nil at Kamuzu stadium in the airtel top eight first leg.

Captain Lloyd Njaliwa scored the lone goal in the second half of the game. Goalkeeper Richard Chipuwa failed to grab the ball and Njaliwa simply made no mistake to shoot the rebound into the net.

Wanderers made several changes but failed to put the ball behind the goal after some chances.

Wanderers nearly hit back towards the end but Yamikani Chester’s effort was stopped by the woodwork. The match ended 1-0 in favour of the Soldiers.

Moyale’s Innocent Bottoman was voted man of the match and he received K50 thousand kwacha.

In a post-match interview, Coach for Moyale Barracks Prichard Mwansa was happy that his team got an away goal.

“We played well though we wanted more goals but all in all the second leg will determine the future,” said Mwansa.

Bob Mpinganjira, Mighty Wanderers coach, blamed his boys for not using some clear chances they had.

“Our boys played well only that we didn’t use chances that we got but the battle is not yet over yet,” said Mpinganjira.

The two teams will meet again for the second leg on 20 November, 2021 and the winner will go straight into Semifinals stages.