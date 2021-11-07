I want to work with Malawian artists – Makhadzi

No love lost as South African stage queen Makhadzi has expressed her interest to work with Malawian musicians.

Speaking in an interview after performing at Hangout Festival in Salima on Saturday, the songstress said she is planning to collaborate with local artists as a way of appreciating the talent in the country.

“Honestly I would like to do a collaboration with Malawian artists. I think it will be a good way of showing them that I appreciate them. I must not come here and sing my songs alone, I must make sure that next time I come am singing along with a Malawian artist,” she said.

Makhadzi whose birth name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona also said she will produce a song based on Malawi’s trend Ipatse Moto. She said she learnt about the trend from Malawian musician Janta.

Despite the female vocalist not revealing local musicians she plans to work with, Malawians have welcomed the news.

“Am happy to hear that Makhadzi. I love you, above all Malawi loves you, tiyeni tiipatse moto basi,” said Japhet Kamdonyo.

Wotch Amidu also commented: “Good point, Malawi and South Africa we are one, I support you Makhadzi.”

Ralivhona was among the international headliners at the maiden edition of Hangout Festival. She put up an energetic performance at the event, a month after treating Malawians to another electrifying delivery at Sand Music Festival which was staged in Mangochi.

She is the only international musician who has headlined two top music events in Malawi.