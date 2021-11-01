Malawi Queens thump Zimbabwe

The Malawi National Women’s Netball Team, The Queens, have started the ongoing 2021 Pent series tournament on a high note as they have beaten Zimbabwe today by 56 baskets to 38 at Patrick Iyambo Police College in Windhoek, Namibia.

In another game played on Monday, Uganda have defeated Zambia with 76 baskets to 22.

Action in the tournament continues on Tuesday as the Queen’s will be locking horns with Uganda while Zimbabwe will play against Kenya and the hosts Namibia will tussle with Zambia.

The national women’s netball team is currently ranked on position 6 in the world and have also recently qualified for 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Five teams that are participating in the tournament are Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and Kenya

The tournament started in 2017 where Zimbabwe won the inaugural edition while Namibia were the champions in 2018. For the past two years, the tournament was cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid 19 pandemic.

Reported by Emmanuel Chilemba