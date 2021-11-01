Joshua Mbele apologises to Pastor Chakwera

Social and political commentator Joshua Chisa Mbele has issued a public apology to Pastor Nick Chakwera, who is President Lazarus Chakwera’s son.

Mbele has apologised for claiming that Chakwera was a business partner of Pastor Martin Mainja, one of the suspects in the abuse of Covid-19 funds.

“Mneneri wa Mulungu Joshua Chisa Mbele wishes to unconditionally apologise to Pastor Nick Chakwera of the Assemblies of God for associating him with Pastor Patrick Mainja Mainja who stands accused of defrauding Malawi Government in Covid-19 related tenders. The said damaging article was published on 17th April 2021, it was subsequently removed. Sincerely regret the pain caused,” reads the apology.

The Lilongwe High Court in August ordered Mbele to make the public apology for the damage he caused on Nick Chakwera through his Facebook post.

Mbele was told to issue a public apology in The Nation and The Daily Times newspapers twice every week for four consecutive weeks.

In April this year, Mbele alleged that Martin Mainja, one of the suspects in the abuse of Covid-19 funds, is a business partner of Nick Chakwera and that Nick was also involved in the covidgate scandal.

He also alleged that Mainja and Chakwera were irregularly awarded business opportunities by the Office of the President, Cabinet Parliament, Chancellor College, Malawi Prison and Ministry of Health.

Following this, the head of state’s son dragged Mbele to court. Initially, Chakwera demanded K270 million in damages but later he only demanded an apology and court costs.