Nominees revealed for 2020/21 TNM Super League Player of the year Awards

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has announced the names shortlisted for the 2020/21 TNM Super League Player of the season award.

The award winner will be announced during a gala event which will be hosted by TNM and Sulom at the end of the year.

The shortlist of the four players was selected by a jury of 16 Super League Clubs coaches, 16 Club captains and Journalists.

The trio was requested to vote for the Player of the season from which four would be nominated for the public and supporters to vote for the winner.

The four players who received the most points overalls following the inclusion of the voting are:

Chimwemwe Idana from Nyasa Big Bullets Blessings Tembo from Silver Strikers Vitumbiko Kumwenda from Be Forward Wanderers Lloyd Njaliwa from Moyale Barracks.

According to Sulom, voting through a 3039 Code, will commence from 31st October, 2021 to 10th November, 2021.

“Super League of Malawi (Sulom) is pleased to announce that voting for the player of the season by public and supporters will start on 31st October, 2021 to 10th November, 2021.

“You may recall that members of the media, team captains and head coaches voted and has identified the top four players of the season “Mr Demio”.

“Using Code 3039, top four has been identified and voting code has been assigned to player for ease of voting.”

“By using the code, you have the power to vote for your favorite player of the season,” reads part of the statement.

The winner will walk away with a Mazda Demio.