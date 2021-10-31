Devotion: Prophesy greatly

1 Corinthians 14:3 “But the person who prophesies speaks to people for their up building, encouragement, and comfort.”

In these last days it’s not only prophets but also sons and daughters that can prophesy to effect changes (Acts 2:17).

Prophecy is repeating the Word of God. No one can prophesy without hearing from God, otherwise that would be false prophecy.

Amos 3:8 ….”The Lord GOD has spoken! Who will not prophesy?”

Sometimes you prophesy to yourself or to your situation.

Word of God can come as you pray, or during the reading of scriptures. Sometimes it might be the voice of the Holy Spirit in your life or through listening to a preaching. It may be a vision and so on. When you hear such a voice speaking unto you, it’s your duty to repeat the Word of God. When you want to affect your situations, repeat the Word to yourself or your situation. Make the Word personal.

2 Corinthians 4:13 “Now since we have the same spirit of faith in keeping with this Scripture: “I believed, and so I spoke,” we also believe and therefore speak.”

Prophecy is for edification, and exhortation, and comfort (1 Corinthians 14:3).

This means when you are depressed, you can take the Word of comfort and start prophesying that Word to yourself. You will find peace. During prophecy, you do not speak about the current situation but rather you concentrate on the desired condition. In Genesis 1:3 when there was darkness in the world, God never rebuked darkness but he declared light. “And God said, Let there be light: and there was light.”

Prophesy life into your endeavors, the Word of God is life (John 6:63). Prophesy victory when you feel like you are being defeated. As Shunammite woman in 2 Kings 4:20-26 whose son was dead, she never spoke about the death but prophesied life over him. She declared “it well” and received back the child alive.

CONFESSION

The lines have fallen on me in pleasant places. Yes I have a goodly heritage. Greater is He who is in me than the one in the world. I am a success, I am a victor, my life has one direction and that is forward and upwards. I am impacting nations of the world. Prosperity is mine, victory is mine, success is mine, abundance is mind, and divine healthy is mine. In the name of Jesus. Amen.

