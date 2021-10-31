Chakwera in Glasgow to attend climate change conference

President of the Republic of Malawi, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, is in Glasgow for the COP26, the United Nations Climate Change Conference, hosted by the United Kingdom (UK) in partnership with Italy.

Upon arrival last night, the president was being welcomed by Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and Quent Kalichero, Deputy High Commissioner of the Republic of Malawi to the United Kingdom.

The president is together with the first lady Madam Monica Chakwera who will also attend a number of official meetings from her office.

The Conference is slated for 31 October to 12 November 2021 at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, UK.

The COP Bureau re-scheduled the conference initially slated for November 2020 to ensures that all parties should focus on the issues to be discussed at this vital conference and allows more time for the necessary preparations to take place.

In light of the worldwide effects of COVID-19, the COP Bureau of the UNFCCC, with the UK and its Italian partners, has set a number of procedures to be followed by participants of which one is a mandatory daily Covid-19 test before entering the conference hall.

The President is expected attend a number of bilateral meetings while in the United Kingdom.

Chakwera left Malawi on October 19. He first visited Kenya before going to Dubai. The Malawi leader is expected back home next weekend.