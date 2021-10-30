Young man released from Malawi prison after being selected to university

A 22-year-old man, who was sentenced to nine years in prison, has been handed an early release from prison after being selected to Mzuzu University.

The High Court sitting in Mzuzu has reduced the sentence which Mwafulirwa was slapped with in 2018.

Mwafulirwa was serving the prison sentence at Mzuzu Prison after being convicted of defilement (child sexual abuse) but has now been released from jail.

The release comes as Mwafulirwa has been selected to study Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Midwifery at Mzuzu University after passing with 17 points in 2020 MSCE exams.

Judge Thomson Ligowe made the ruling which has reduced Mwafulirwa’s sentence.

‘Upon review, this court has confirmed the conviction but reduced the sentence so as to result to his immediate release,” reads part of the ruling.