SRWB wants to increase water tariffs by 50 percent

By Solister Mogha – MANA

Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) says it wants to increase its water tariffs by 50 per cent in an attempt to sustain its operational costs.

Speaking on Thursday during an interface with senior news editors from various media houses in Zomba, SRWB Chairperson, Ibrahim Matola, said since 2018, the board has not made any price adjustments, a development which he said has resulted into the institution running at a loss.

Matola said despite the rise in the cost of materials and production, SRWB remained the cheapest in the country.

“We feel it’s time we increased our water tariffs if we are to continue providing better and quality services to our customers.

“This adjustment is not meant to punish Malawians, but to sustain our operational costs that are too high compared to our current tariffs,” said Matola.

Based on the current tariffs, SRWB sells 1,050 litres of water at K337.40 and 4, 200 litres at K1, 349.60, which according to Matola, is relatively cheap.

On the proposed tariffs, 1,050 litres would be sold at K674.80 while 4,200 at K2, 699.20.

Matola, therefore, called on the media to help in sensitising Malawians on why the board finds it is necessary to raise the tariffs.

Times Group Media Editor, Steven Dakalira, hailed the board for engaging the media, saying the engagement would improve in designing of messages for the public to better understand the decision by the board.