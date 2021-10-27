Vehicle forfeited to government over charcoal trafficking

The Senior Resident Magistrate’s (SRM) Court in Lilongwe on Tuesday ordered that a 2-tonne Hino Dutro Van should be given to Government after a driver used the vehicle to transport 75 bags of charcoal.

The driver, 35-year-old Manuel Juma, was ordered to pay MK80,000 fine, for possessing and trafficking the 75 bags of charcoal without a permit.

The court heard that Juma was intercepted by Police detectives at Mchezi checkpoint, along the Salima-Lilongwe M5 road on September 24, 2021.

Officers found 75 bags of charcoal in the vehicle.

Juma was charged with transporting without permit contrary to section 68 (3) (a) of the 1997 Forestry Act, as read with section 12 of the amended Forestry Act no.7 of 2020.

Juma hails from Wanama Village, Traditional Authority (TA) Mkanda in Mulanje District.