MCP wins in Dedza Central East, Nkhotakota North East

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has won parliamentary seats in Nkhotakota North East and Dedza Central East.

In Nkhotakota North East, unofficial results indicate that MCP’s Overstone Kondowe has amassed 6,729 votes following by-elections held yesterday.

Aisha Silver of the Democratic Progressive (DPP) as finished a distant second with 1,929 votes and she is followed by independent candidate Zelita Banda.

MCP’s partner in the Tonse Alliance, UTM, fielded Chimwemwe Chidothe who has managed 472 votes while Patrick Kampaliro of Aford got 238.

In Dedza Central East, MCP Candidate Joshua Malango has emerged winner after amassing 6246 votes from the constituency’s 22 polling centres.

Independent candidate Solomon Kachitsa as finished second with 5986 votes while Bonnex Malunga, another independent candidate has come third with 1859 votes.

Patrick Siwinda of UTM) has managed 1337 votes with DPP’s Elliott Kasawala finishing second from bottom with 366 votes.

By-elections were also held in Mzimba East Constituency were Aford’s candidate, Wachepa Phiri, has managed to secure 3,632 against MCP’s Donnex Daniel Muva who pocketed 3460 votes.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) is expected to announce official results of the elections today.