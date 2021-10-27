John Wick gun down Boko Haram gang leader

A vigilante known as John Wick has gunned down a kingpin of the infamous Boko Haram gang which has been terrorising people in Mamelodi, Pretoria.

According to published reports in South Africa, Phillip Given Mnguni popularly known as Nkunzi in the township East of Pretoria was the kingpin of South Africa’s most feared gang known as Boko Haram. The group is named after the Nigeria terrorist organisation.

He was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon.

An eyewitness told the police that a black VW Polo was sprayed with bullets by occupants of a silver grey Mercedes-Benz, killing Mnguni who was driving the Polo in Rayton.

He was declared dead on the scene by officers who responded to the shooting incident.

“Celebrations erupted in several parts of Mamelodi yesterday afternoon when news hit the township that Nkunzi had been gunned down” reports the SowetanLIVE

He was travelling with a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

“She was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds”, police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili told the press.

Previous Police investigations had already linked him to several incidences linked to the Boko Haram gang and was on the top of the Most Wanted List by the Gauteng Police.

“This particular deceased was the number one wanted suspect in our investigations into Boko Haram activities that were happening in Mamelodi”, Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has been quoted by News24.

Nkunzi is the latest victim in what seems like organised hits which have seen bodies piling up, mainly of Boko Haram members, since August reportedly.

Boko Haram is described a complex criminal network that uses violence and intimidation to extort money from individuals and businesses in Mamelodi.

John Wick has been trending on Twitter South Africa since last night as locals christened the shooter after Derek Kolstad’s character that has been portrayed and brought to life by Keanu Reeves in the film adaptation.

The police are investigating the shootout.