Two arrested for possessing Pangolin in Mangochi

Mangochi Police have arrested Group Village Headman Maundu aged 49 and Rashid White Jusa, 55, over possession of pangolin.

The village headman’s name is Witnes Saikonde.

Publicist for the station Amina Tepani Daudi said the two who were arrested on Sunday at Nkambiri Trading Centre are in custody.

Daudi explained that officers from Masuku Police Unit were tipped by members of the community that Saikonde and Jusa were possessing the listed species (pangolin) and were heading to Nkambiri Trading centre on their Lifo motorcycle to sell it.

“The officers traced the duo and arrested them at Nkambiri trading centre. The officers also found the dead Pangolin which was hidden in a black laptop bag,” she said.

The two who come from traditional authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi claimed to have acquired the Pangolin from Mozambique and it died along the way.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer the charge of possession of specimen of listed species contrary to section 110(b)of National Parks and Wildlife Act.

Meanwhile, the security providers are commending the general public for their support in the fight against wildlife crime in the district.