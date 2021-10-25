Investigate Buluma, demands Malawi activists

A grouping of Malawian vocal activists, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), has asked the office of Ombudsman institute investigations into reports that Deputy Chief Executive Officer for National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) Hellen Buluma is being guarded by armed police.

The grouping has written Ombudsman Grace Malera to launch the probe as a matter of urgency.

According to published newspaper report, NOCMA is spending K3.9 million every month to pay for Buluma’s security.

The security includes four police officers with two guns to guard Buluma’s residence and an armed close protection officer who guards Buluma every day.

The rights group in the letter dated 17 October says the tight security is outside entitlements for Buluma hence could amount to abuse of office.

“HRDC is therefore requesting your good office to probe this allegation to its logical conclusion as a matter of urgency. Abuse of office is a serious offence especially when hard earned taxpayers money are at the centre of it all.

“HRDC and well-meaning Malawians are looking forward to see your office carrying out investigations to get to the bottom of this matter,” reads part of the signed by HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence and other members.

Buluma told the local media over the weekend that her security has been beefed up because her life is in danger since she is a whistleblower and a witness in the issue in which three politicians are being accused of interfering in fuel procurement.

Police, however, said they have not received any complaint regarding threats against Buluma. The law enforcers said they would have been providing security to Buluma for free had she reported the issue to police.