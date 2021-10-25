Dorothy Nampota confirmed as MANEB boss

Prof. Dorothy Nampota has been appointed as Executive Director of Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) after serving as acting executive director for about a year.

Ministry of Education has announced the appointment and has hailed Nampota for bringing sanity in exam administration at the board.

“She has been acting in the position since last year. She oversaw the successful rewriting of the 2020 #MSCE Exams after they were leaked,” the Ministry wrote.

Nampota has since welcomed the appointment.

“I am happy for the appointment and I thank God and all stakeholders for supporting me in all the activities I have done at MANEB in the past 11 months, which have contributed a great deal to this appointment,” said Nampota.

She replaces Gerald Axel Chiunda who was fired after being accused of gross negligence following the leakage of the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations.

The 2020 MSCE examinations were cancelled in November last year after three examination papers circulated on social media before students had sat for them.

Fresh examinations were administered in January this year under Nampota’s leadership.

Meanwhile, 2021 MSCE exams are expected to begin tomorrow.