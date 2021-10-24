Moyale Barracks to play military teams in Tanzania

Moyale Barracks football, netball and volleyball teams have travelled to Mbeya in Tanzania where they will play military teams from the Tanzania Defence force.

This comes after the Tanzania Defence Force sent an invitation to Malawi Defence Force for social games to take place at Mbeya.

This is the first time the two military sides are meeting to exchange sports experience.

Pritchard Mwansa, Coach for Moyale Barracks football team, said the event will help his side to prepare for the Airtel top 8 games.

“So, to us it is a good motivation as we will take the Mbeya games as part of the training for the Airtel Top 8. The games will give me time to assess who is fit and who is not,” he said.

He added that this will also help players to showcase their talent to other teams for possible professional chance.

On his part, team manager for Volleyball Ronald Jalani said they will experience international volleyball and prepare for the Raiply National Volleyball Tournament.

“We want to defend the National Raiply Trophy scheduled for 11 November 2021, and the Tanzania trip will help us a lot in our preparation,” he said.

The 101 Brigade Commander General Mambo and the Commanding Officer for Moyale Barracks Lt Colonel Thokozani Chazema will lead the team. The group is expected to return home on 28 October 2021.