MANEB disowns leaked 2021 MSCE exams

By Emmanuel Chilemba

The Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) has assured the general public that the 2021 MSCE examination papers have not leaked.

MANEB acting executive director Dorothy Nampota has made the remarks as the social media has been awash with leaked examination papers bearing the name of MANEB.

The examinations body has since disowned the leaked papers and warned the general public to desist from circulating and buying the fake papers.

“MANEB disowns those papers and assures the general public that the 2021 MSCE examination papers have not leaked and will not leak due to their rigorous security features and procedures,” said Nampota.

Nampota further advised all candidates to concentrate on their preparations rather than banking on fake papers.

The Malawi National Examinations Board is expected to administer the 2021 MSCE exams starting from 26th October to 18 November 2021.

About 128,969 candidates across the country are expected to sit for this year’s exams which is a decrease as compared to 154,147 candidates who sat for 2020 exams.