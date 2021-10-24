Devotion: Fear God and not man

Daniel 6:5-7 “Then these men said, “We won’t find any occasion against this Daniel, unless we find it against him concerning the law of his God.” Then these presidents and local governors assembled together to the king, and said this to him, “King Darius, live forever! All the presidents of the kingdom, the deputies and the local governors, the counselors and the governors, have consulted together to establish a royal statute, and to make a strong decree, that whoever asks a petition of any god or man for thirty days, except of you, O king, he shall be cast into the den of lions.”

History repeats itself now and again. They have always been passing laws targeting specific groups or even individuals. Our opening scripture tells us of a law that was passed specifically to stop Daniel from praying to his God.

Daniel never stopped praying because any law that is against God’s Word is null and void to a believer. He never feared to be thrown in Lion den because he feared God than men. We are law abiding citizens as long as those laws aren’t in conflict with the Higher Law of God. Whenever they are in conflict, we always speak like Peter and other Apostles in Act 5:29 “But Peter and the apostles answered, “We must obey God rather than men.”

Nations are restricting worship in the name of containing virus but yet they aren’t restricting other activities. We know the devil is at work to weaken the church. For example in some nations including Zimbabwe, laws have been passed that only Covid-19 fully vaccinated people shall go to church. All pastors and leaders who don’t comply will be arrested. However, we know that no government has a mandate to dictate who can or cannot go to church. Churches are led by the Spirit of God (Romans 8:14) and churches are never run by governments. We know it’s devil’s agenda at work in different nations of the world in order to weaken and persecute the church.

Hebrews10:25 tell us we shouldn’t stop meeting. Therefore let’s obey God and not man.

Matthew 10:28 “Don’t be afraid of those who kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul. Rather, fear him who is able to destroy both soul and body in Gehenna.”

CONFESSION

I am a heavenly citizen. I refuse to compromise my Christianity in the name of abiding by the earthly laws. I abide by higher law of God. In Jesus Name. Amen

+265 888 326 247