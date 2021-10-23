Three arrested over ivory in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested three men who were found with nine pieces of ivory near Kamboni in Traditional Authority Nthunduwala in the district.

The three have been identified as Amin Makina, 37, Kandodo Mwale, 40, and Boyce Banda, 37.

The suspects were arrested on October 21, 2021, near Kamboni as they were transferring the nine pieces of ivory from Kamboni to Kasungu.

The Parks and Wildlife Department got a tip about the transferring of the ivory. Officials from the department then mounted a snap roadblock where they found the three in possession of nine pieces of ivory weighing 16 kilogrammes.

Kasungu Police Publicist, Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho, said the pieces of ivory will be taken to wildlife experts for analysis and the suspects will appear before court soon.

Makina hails from Mkalazi Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mchinji while Mwale and Banda are from Ng’ombeyagwado, Traditional Authority Kawamba in Kasungu