Hiker dies on way to Sapitwa

A lone hiker has died on Mulanje Mountain on his way to Sapitwa Peak.

Mountain Conservation Trust Public Relations Officer, Kondwani Chamwala, has confirmed the death of the man.

“A lone hiker from Mulanje has died on his way to Sapitwa. He is yet to be identified,” Chamwala wrote on Facebook.

Mulanje Police Officer in-Charge, Edwin Magalasi, said police have been informed that there is a dead body in the mountain. He added that officers have since been sent to the mountain to follow up.

Mulanje Mountain lies to the east of Blantyre City and it is the highest Mountain in Malawi. Sapitwa peak, at 3,002 metres, is the point.