MBC launches sexual harassment policy

Following evidence that its former Director General sexually harassed women, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has launched a Sexual Harassment Workplace Policy.

Aubrey Sumbuleta served as MBC Director General from 2015 to 2021 and a Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) report found that he sexually abused four women at the public broadcaster. The women have since been paid K49 million while Sumbuleta is answering cares relating to sexual abuse.

One of the recommendations in the report released in March this year was that MBC should formulate a sexual harassment policy.

Today, the public broadcaster has launched the policy in Blantyre where MBC Board Chairperson Vasco Kachipapa said the lack of a Sexual Harassment Workplace Policy has seen the company losing hundreds of millions in paying compensation to victims of sexual harassment.

“It’s a shame that MBC is paying these hefty sums of money to the victims because the policy was not in place. Henceforth, perpetrators of the vice will be liable for their acts,” said Kachipapa.

He added that MBC will ensure that all its employees are in a safe working environment.

MBC Director General George Kasakula said the policy seeks to safeguard not only MBC staff but also all clients of the Corporation.

He further said that the corporation in consultation with the Ministry of Gender is also working on a draft disability policy.

On her part, Minister of Gender Patricia Kaliati urged women to stand firm against sexual harassment. She asked MBC employees to use the policy by reporting acts of sexual abuse.

“Time has come to end sexual harassment at the workplace. It’s time to bring back integrity in the workplace. MBC you have shown us the way, let others follow so that we enhance productivity and safety in a workplace,” said Kaliati.