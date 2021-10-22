Keturah to perform at Diplomatic Fun Fair in Zambia

Malawi’s rising music artist Keturah will travel to Zambia where she is expected to perform at a Diplomatic Fun Fair on Saturday courtesy of a MK2 million donation by ICT service provider Sparc Systems Limited.

The funding will enable the artist to perform at Lusaka Agricultural Show Grounds in Lusaka.

Keturah, who has recently released the song Khalidwe featuring Giddes Chalamanda, hailed Sparc Systems for selecting her to perform in Zambia.

“Sparcs could have chosen any artist but they chose me because they see the talent and they want to give me an opportunity to grow and be better. In the end that’s what companies should do to support talent and art in an Africa where it is always undervalued. They have given back to society in the best way and they will not regret because local girl is just getting started,” she said.

The “As you wish” and “Munitengeleko” singer said this was a historical moment as she will be performing outside Malawi for the first time.

“I have embraced it with joy. I have been singing for years and it seems 2021 has been my breakthrough year and I am happy because this is my first time to perform outside Malawi and for my other home Zambia. It’s an experience I will always cherish.

“I am very excited to be in Zambia. I have roots with Zambia and I speak about three languages from Zambia because I have spent a part of my life there. This is like coming back to my other home only this time as a musician,” she said.

Keturah said she will use the show to promote her music in Zambia.

“It is also exciting to have the honour of being the artist performing at the inaugural diplomatic fun fair from Malawi. Zambia and Malawi, beyond sharing physical borders also share a lot in common. It is my hope that this is a part of a continued relationship between us and that I can also get to be known in Zambia better,” she said.

Sparc Zambia Country Manager Misheck Mweemba pledged to support musicians of Keturah’s calibre.

“As a company we pride ourselves in social event that not only display Africa’s unique culture to the rest of the world but also gives musicians a platform to grow their influence beyond borders. The African spirit and culture is deeply embedded in Sparc Systems and we shall continue to support such artists as and when we can,” he said.

Mweemba said as a company that operates across Africa, the fun fair was important to stakeholders.

“The interaction and knowledge sharing that is taking place here is something all of us should be proud of. We are happy to be part of this and see all these beautiful cultural displays from various exhibitors. We need to appreciate and embrace our way of living and render all the support it needs. Sparc systems has contributed K2 million to get Keturah to perform at this event.

“It was pretty easier for us because we looked at the theme of the fun fair and unanimously agreed that Keturah was the ideal artist for the event,” he said.

And commenting on the development, Second Secretary Consular at the Malawi High Commission in Zambia Esnattie Gama Kaimila hailed Sparc Systems for the timely and invaluable support which the company has been offering to various activities organized by the Mission in Lusaka.

“The Malawi Mission in Lusaka, Zambia is most grateful to Sparc Systems for their invaluable support throughout sponsorships. In the past, the company sponsored the Independence Anniversary Celebrations organized by the Mission in Lusaka. The High Commission greatly appreciate the patriotism and generosity of Sparc Systems Limited,” she explained.

First of its kind, Kaimila believes the event will provide a platform for engagement and cultural exchange.

“As for the embassies accredited to Zambia, it is giving us a platform to showcase and promote cultural diplomacy through creative expressions such as music arts and cuisine among others,” she added.

The Diplomatic Fun Fair will bring together the various nations’ culture, crafts, music, dance and cuisine alongside that of the host nation, Zambia.