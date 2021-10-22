Immigration office deports Mosotho and two Egyptians

By Benjamin Chisale

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services in the eastern region has deported a Lesotho national and two Egyptians who were illegally living in Mangochi District.

The Regional Immigration Office (East) took to court two Egyptian nationals Mr Ibrahim Abouzahra and Mr Ahmed Amr for contravening Immigration permit conditions contrary to section 37(b) of the Immigration Act.

The office also took to court Mr Mohammed Ali Said, a Lesotho national, for illegal stay contrary to section 21(1) of the Immigration Act.

The state prosecutor told the court that issues of foreigners coming to Malawi legally and then opting to stay illegally are becoming common.

He added that the state is very concerned with this trend and if the trend is going to be left unchecked it will lead to insecurity of this country as the state doesn’t know their motive.

When passing the sentence, the Senior Resident Magistrate in Mangochi concurred with the state that illegal stay of foreigners compromises the security of the country and there is need to protect the country from the insecurity.

The court found them guilty and fined them K40,000 each or that they should, in default, serve six months in prison.

The court also ordered that they be deported soon after paying the fine or serving the prison sentences. They all paid the fines and were deported through Kamuzu International Airport and Dedza border on 20th and 21st October, 2021.

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has since advised foreign nationals who are already in Malawi and those intending to visit Malawi to ensure that they comply with the Immigration Act, failure to which they will be arrested and prosecuted.