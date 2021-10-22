Grace Chinga’s tombstone vandalised

Thugs have vandalised the tombstone of late gospel musician Grace Chinga at HHI cemetery in Blantyre.

Chinga’s son Steve Spesho has confirmed and has described the vandals as people with bad intentions.

According to Spesho, this is a second the tombstone has been vandalised only that the during first time the damage was minimal.

“We don’t know what they want. We also don’t know how the vandals were not noticed by security officers considering that you can’t damage such a big tombstone without making noise. Anyway, God is good all the time,” wrote Spesho on Facebook.

Chinga died in March 2016 at the age of 37. She was a famous musician with many hit songs including ‘Thandizo Langa’ which was voted song of the year in Malawi.