Environmental big walk starts in Lilongwe

A big walk aimed at raising awareness about the environment is being held in Lilongwe.

The activity which is being spiced up with performance by Lulu.

Speaking at the start of the event, President of Association for Environmental Journalists Mathews Malata asked residents living in Lilongwe to clean the capital city by being involved in the activities that involves protecting environment.

Malata added that business people that sell their merchandise in the city should stop littering around the city.

He went on to say that Malawi belongs to everyone as such everything that lives in the country should be protected by each and every citizen because people are the ones that use the resources.

Representatives from Banks, Students from Secondary and tertiary, organizations among others have participated in the activity.