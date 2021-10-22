Chakwera in Dubai ahead of G-STIC Conference

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Dubai to attend the Fifth Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community (G-STIC) Conference which starts on Sunday.

The G-STIC conference, scheduled to take place from the 24th to 27th October 2021, is one of the world’s largest conferences and key meeting place where real-life examples of innovative technological solutions for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are discussed.

Welcoming the President this morning was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eisenhower Mkaka, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako and other government officials.

In an interview at Grand Hyatt Hotel, Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako said over 140 countries and leaders are participating in the conference and as such Malawi needed to be part of the agenda on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT).

The fair is focusing on knowledge and technologies that are crucial to achieving SDGs. It is an accelerator and testing ground for breakthrough technological solutions that the world needs to shape a post-pandemic world and create a better future for all.

The G-STIC conference themes focus on breakthrough innovations for nine societal challenges: climate, water, energy, health, oceans, education, circular economy, ICT and youth.

Reported by Brenda Nkosi – Malawi News Agency