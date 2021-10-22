Devotion: God cares for you

1 Peter 5:7 “casting all your worries on him, because he cares for you.”

God cares about you more than you think. Never imagine him as a punisher, who is waiting for your mistakes in order to punish you. He is so concerned with you and values you that he can number the hairs on your head.

Luke 12:7.” But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Therefore don`t be afraid. You are of more value than many sparrows.”

He told us that He will never leave us nor forsake us. So we know that He is always with us.

Hebrews 13:5.” Be free from the love of money, content with such things you have, for he has said, “I will in no way leave you, neither will I in any way forsake you.”

He does not leave you in every situation.

Isaiah 43:2 “When you pass through the waters, I am with you; when you pass through the streams, they will not overwhelm you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not harm you.”

Earthly father or mother can abandon you, but he can never abandon you.

Psalm 27:10.” When my father and my mother forsake me, then the LORD will take me up.”

He does not just live with you (Immanuel) but now decided to dwell in you.

Colossians 1:27.” To whom God would make known what are the riches of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles; which is Christ in you, the hope of glory:”

1 Corinthians 6:19. “What? Know you not that your body is the temple of the Holy Ghost which is in you, which you have of God, and you are not your own?”

He decided to leave heaven and came on earth to die for us to show how much he cares about us.

PRAYER

Thank you Father because of your love and care for my life. You show that you care about me every day of my life. Your love lifts me up and takes me from glory to glory. In Jesus Name. Amen

