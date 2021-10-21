It is easy to access land in Malawi, Chakwera tells investors

President Lazarus Chakwera has told potential investors in Kenya that it is easy to access land in Malawi and that the country is making great strides in developing its infrastructure.

Chakwera has been in Kenya since Tuesday this week and today, in his last engagement in the country, he attended the Malawi Investment Forum which has been organised to market investment opportunities in Malawi and provide a platform for investors in Kenya to engage with the Government of Malawi.

Writing on his Facebook Page, Chakwera described the meeting with potential investors as exciting and in tandem with his vision of making Malawi food secure, besides creation of wealth and jobs.

“The good news is that I have met investors who have interest in a couple of sectors in Malawi.

“My message was very clear. In the new Malawi, it is easy to open up a business, access land, hustle-free visa applications and we are making great strides in developing our infrastructure. The environment is conducive for doing business,” he wrote.

The Malawi leader then urged the private sector in Malawi to leverage off the various opportunities which he said his trip to Kenya has unlocked.

“It has been a successful visit which will benefit Malawi now and many years to come,”” said Chakwera.

Earlier today, Chakwera held bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta. The governments of Malawi and Kenya have since signed a total of 8 instruments of cooperation for the advancement of Kenya and Malawi. The 8 instruments are premised on Health, Tourism, Diplomatic Training, Political and Diplomatic Consultations, Defence, Cooperatives, Trade, Fisheries and Aquaculture.

President Chakwera said the agreements seek to transform the two nations and revive bilateral relations.

Chakwera also hailed President Kenyatta for his influence to ensure peace and stability reigns in the region.

“Peace is a great component of transformation, I appreciate the efforts you are doing in Mozambique and the DRC,” Dr Chakwera said.

In his remarks, President Kenyatta said the friendship between Malawi and Kenya has been cemented with the signing of the agreements adding his country is committed to securing mutual prosperity for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

“Together we will continue fighting COVID-19 which has affected all countries globally. These agreements will help to create a path and a future for our people as dreamed by our founding fathers.” Kenyatta said.