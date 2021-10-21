Chimwemwe Idana deserves the Player of the Season award- Liwewe Banda

Renowned football commentator Steve Liwewe Banda says Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Chimwemwe Idana deserves to be crowned the 2020/21 TNM Super League player of the season following his consistent performance in the just ended season.

Idana inspired Bullets to their third Super League title in a row and bagged another man of the match award, taking his tally to five with series of goal assists throughout the campaign.

And speaking during a midweek sports program on MBC Radio 2 on Wednesday, the veteran radio personality said the midfielder deserves the award.

“If I am to be honest, I think Chimwemwe Idana deserves the accolade for his outstanding performances in the just ended season. He was very consistent throughout the campaign and he was very energetic for Bullets this season and one wouldn’t believe that he is a Reserve product.”

“He scored important goals and has a lot of assists to his name. Of course, we have Blessings Tembo, Lloyd Njaliwa, Yamilani Chester, Stainley Sanudi and Vitumbiko Kumwenda who also performed well for their teams but in all fairness, Idana was on top of his game,” he told the panelists.

His counterpart Hastings Manda also concurred with him.

“Let me concur with Steve that Idana was very outstanding and is a favorite for the award. His performances were key towards Bullets’ title defence and I wouldn’t be surprised if he walks away with the award,” he explained.

This year’s player of the season will walk away with a Mazda Demio, first of its kind since the inspection of the league.

Last week, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) clarified on the criteria that will be used to select the outstanding players for the just ended extended season.

According to the body, 16 captains representing the 16 teams will lead in nominating and voting of the outstanding player of the season followed the team’s head coaches and members of the media.

“Captains and coaches will not be allowed to nominate or vote for a player from their own club. Supporters will then be allowed to vote from the four top nominees using shortcode that will be provided after announcing the top four nominees,” said Sulom.

The top tier administrators further revealed the percentages given to each of the four groups that will be involved in the voting process.

“A special panel will then finalize the whole process using a set criterion of weighting as follows; Head coaches votes 30%, Captains votes 30%, Media votes 25% and supporters votes 15%,” read part of the statement.

The Demio is worth MK3.5 million. Meanwhile, Insurance Service provider UGI will offer a free comprehensive cover to the vehicle for one year.