Bingu Stadium closed for renovations

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe has been closed to enable the Ministry of Youth and Sports to complete renovations of the facility and ensure that it meets FIFA minimum standards.

FAM released a statement yesterday announcing the closure of the facility.

“You may recall that the Stadium has been inspected twice by CAF on behalf of FIFA in preparation for hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. According to the standard regulations for FIFA sanctioned matches, BNS requires to improve the quality of the pitch, technical benches, furnishing of change rooms, the VIP area, devolution facilities as well as remove permanent advertising at the stadium,” the statement says.

It adds that the Ministry of Youth and Sports in conjunction with the Football Association of Malawi have been working on the recommendations by CAF to improve the stadium standards and have invested substantial amounts of resources towards the project this far.

FISD was also engaged to assist the Stadium with drilling of a borehole and installation of a solar operated water pump to supplement water supply from water board to ensure that there is constant supply of water for irrigation of the pitches and also to reduce water bills.

FAM has since assured the general public that it will continue working with the Ministry in offering technical support to ensure that the works are properly done and completed so that elite Football should return to the facility.

FIFA banned the stadium from hosting FIFA World Cup qualifiers, forcing Malawi National Team to play its home games in South Africa.

However, a domestic cup final was recently held at the stadium. On Wednesday this week, the stadium also hosted between the Malawi National Women’s team and Zambia on Wednesday 20th October, 2021 in the 2022 AFCON Women’s Qualifiers.