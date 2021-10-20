Mzuzu Lions Club conducts free eye screening

As part of commemorating World Eyesight Restoration Day, the Mzuzu Lions Club conducted free eye screening at Taifa market and Katoto ground in Mzuzu.

The screening was conducted on Thursday 14th and Friday 15th October 2021.

President of Mzuzu Lions Club Lion Gamphani Gondwe said the humanitarian club is working in partnership with Mzuzu Central Hospital Optometry Department in the exercise.

He said: “We thought of conducting this activity right in the middle of the city where our colleagues from Mzuzu Central Hospital were conducting eye testing plus consultancy and those found with eye problems were referred back to Mzuzu Central Hospital for further attention.

“We understand that a lot of people have eye problems but they have never contacted a doctor because they just look at it as a normal illness.”

He added that this is an ongoing exercise as shortly it will be spread to all the districts of the northern region.

One of the first people to get tested was Sangwani Tembo who acknowledged the importance of having frequent eye tests as the eye is one of the essential parts of the body.

The Lions Club Mzuzu in collaboration with the Mzuzu Central Hospital is running an eyesight restoration project which is funded by Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF) and Latter-Day Saint Charities (LDSC).

The project also aims at upgrading Mzuzu Lions Club eye clinic at MCH and will run from 2021 to 2024.

Lions Club International focuses on five thematic areas namely environment, hunger, eyesight, diabetes and paediatric cancer.