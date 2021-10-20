Banks fight

There is a fight going on between Malawi’s two reputable financial service providers, National Bank of Malawi and the Standard Bank Malawi.

The two banks have dragged each other into a fighting zone through their adverts which have hit the social media.

The fight began earlier this week when the National Bank of Malawi installed a billboard just a few meters opposite Standard Bank’s Blantyre head office.

The billboard says: “Greatness starts with setting the Standard.”

The dig provoked Standard Bank’s anger prompting it to release a response.

“Don’t limit yourself. Why bank with nation… When you can bank around the world,” reads Standard’s response.

Another Standard bank’s sensational comeback that has gone viral on the social media says: “Be great 247 and not 6to6” which is a dig towards National Bank’s mo626 digital banking service.

Meanwhile, other companies are also advertising their services using the trend as Malawi Revenue Authority released their advert that says: “Kaya 247 olo 626, tiyeni tilipile msonkho”