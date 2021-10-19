Nkasa lambasts politicians, says they killed his career

Musician Joseph Nkasa has confessed that he is struggling financially despite having worked with several renowned politicians who he says spoiled his music career.

Nkasa who is commonly known as Phungu, was saying this on Sunday in Zodiak Broadcasting Station’s Cruise 5 program hosted by Joab Frank Chakhaza.

In the interview, Nkasa who is a father of eight children, says he regrets to have given politicians much of his time through songs which praised them but in the end they all dumped him with unfulfilled promises.

He then described all politicians as crooks who only wants assistance from others and whenever they get whatever they wanted they all disappear and never return even if the one who helped them is grumbling about their financial instabilities.

“Politicians are bad, they are crooks. Am saying this because I have now realized that my music career was killed after I joined politics in name of composing and producing songs in praise of these bad people, politicians.

“Day and night, I do regret to have done that because it has come to my attention that they spoiled my future. I dedicated myself composing for them good songs worthy an award, but politicians are never satisfied, they never say thank you. They have just used me and later dumped me suffering,” worried Nkasa.

The ‘Mphuno Salota’ hit maker further added that the country’s heads of state except for Kamuzu Banda and the current leader, Lazarus Chakwera, once promised him gifts but never committed their promises.

The legendary musician gave an example of Dr Bakili Muluzi who publicly promised to buy him a car but to no avail a development which he confessed to have forced him to release a song ‘Anamva’ which he said was to remind the former head of state of his promise.

“I have worked for heads of state, everyone knows what Dr Muluzi did to me. Late Bingu once called me to the state house where he promised me a house but nothing came out. Dr Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika, it was the same case. They all fooled me, they never fulfilled their promises,” he added.

However, for late Bingu, Phungu Nkasa said he was a good person only that he was being wronged by people who surrounded him.

He further said if it wasn’t for God, he would have been dead by now claiming the same politicians he worked for sent gangsters to terminate his life and has since attributed the loss of some of his teeth as a clear evidence saying he was attacked when he was coming from Dr Joyce Banda’s rally in Lilongwe.

Nkasa who says is re-building has since urged all upcoming musicians not to associate themselves with politicians saying they may get their career killed before losing their lives