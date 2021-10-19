Maranatha rewards students who got six points in MSCE exams

Two students who scored six points each in the 2020 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) exams have received cash rewards.

The two students received their prizes on Sunday October 17 at the school’s Machinjiri Girls campus during a graduation ceremony of this year’s form four students prior to their MSCE exams which commences next week Tuesday.

Austine Mtukulo from government owned Likuni Boys Secondary was given K500,000 while Christopher Francis, from Maranatha Boys Academy went home smiling after receiving a whooping of K1 million.

Speaking at the ceremony, Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga said the school management thought of doing this as one way of encouraging their MSCE candidates.

Kaonga added that Maranatha will continue helping the government in uplifting the education standards claiming that is why the institution’s management has also rewarded a student from a government school who as well scored six points.

“We thought it wise to motivate the out-going students for them to have the desire to achieve so much more. As Maranatha we assure them that the best is yet to come from us.

“As a sign that we do not only focus on students from our schools but education as a whole, we also rewarded a form 4 student from Likuni Boys for scoring 6 points together with our own student from Maranatha,” said Kaonga.

Kaonga has since promised to continue providing scholarships to the school’s outstanding students as one way of making sure that their facility is producing best MSCE results year in year out.

At the same event, some students who also performed well during the school’s mock examinations and different disciplines, were also spoiled with money as Tony Daniel Thindwa and Kingsley Ronald being the overall winners received K900,000 and K500,000 respectively.

This year alone, Maranatha Academy has managed to send a total of 172 students to different Universities in Malawi.