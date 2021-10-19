I am the driver, Chilima is the mechanic – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera has said he is the driver of a minibus responsible for delivering developments to Malawians while Vice President Saulos Chilima is the mechanic.

Speaking during the launch of Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) and delivery labs yesterday, Chakwera said Ministries, Departments and Agencies are conductors responsible for putting goods on a minibus.

He added that the respective measure of success for each one is not driving, fixing the minibus or putting goods on the minibus but the delivery of the goods to Malawians.

The Malawi leader further said that Malawi needs all three components to be functional if the government is going to reach its desired destination.

“The measure of success by which Malawians are evaluating our collective performance is whether jobs, wealth and food security we promised them are being delivered.

“For that to happen, not only must each part do its work without fail but all the parts must work together to ensure that delivery is accomplished,” said Chakwera.

The PDU, which is headed by Ms. Colleen Zamba, is a special room in Chakwera’s office with a team of professionals working around the clock to ensure the key priorities he promised to deliver to Malawians are being implemented by the MDAs mandated to do so.

Under PDU, there is delivery lab as a main activity. In the lab, a team from Chakwera’s office will work with controlling officers and directors from specific MDAs to make sure that programs and projects in those MDAs are implementing the Tonse promises.

Chakwera said the PDU and the lab place emphasis on delivery. He told Ministers, principal secretaries and directors that when they are invited into the delivery lab, they should consider the invite as coming from Chakwera himself and should expect to work with the president’s office on delivering something to Malawians that cannot be done without collaboration.

The first four-week delivery lab under PDU started yesterday and at the end the nation will be informed about what it has delivered for Malawians.