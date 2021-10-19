Chakwera in Kenya for state visit

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is in Kenya where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

It is the start of a 19-day trip for the Malawi leader who is also expected to visit United Arab Emirates from 24th to 27th October before travelling to Scotland. State House said last week that the Chakwera will return to Malawi on November 6 or 7.

Chakwera left Malawi this morning through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

In Kenya he was welcomed by among others, met by cabinet ministers Dr. Michael Usi of Tourism, Jean Sendeza of Defence, Sosten Gwengwe of Trade, Malawi High Commissioner to Kenya and Agrina Musa.

This evening, he is expected to meet the leadership of Malawians living in Kenya as well as meet in audience with the Executive Director for the UN Habitat.

Among other engangements, the Malawi leader will be a guest of Honour at the 2021 Mashujaa (Heroes) Day and will deliver a Keynote Address at Malawi Investment Forum.

From Kenya, Chakwera will travel to Dubai where he will attend the fifth Global Sustainable Technology and Innovation Community (GSTIC) from 24th to 27th October 2021.

Chakwera will also meet H.E Mr. Jan Jambon, Minister-President of the Government of Flanders; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai; and meet with Her Excellency Reen Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation of UAE and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

For the last part of his trip, Chakwera will go to Scotland for the high-level Segment of the 26th Session of the Conference of Parties (COP 26). The President is expected to address the meeting; hold bilateral talks with other leaders and hold talks with the First Minister of Scotland.