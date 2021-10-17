One dies in Kasungu road accident

One person died while another escaped with minor injuries in a road accident that occurred on Saturday at Engineering Battalion junction along Kasungu-Lilongwe M1 road.

Publicist for Kasungu Police Station Joseph Kachikho identified the deceased as Samson Lembo, 34.

Kachikho said Lembo was driving a motor vehicle registration BY 8138 Daihatsu Mira from the direction of Kasungu heading towards Lilongwe.

He added that upon arrival at Engineering Battalion junction, Lembo started overtaking two motor vehicles and, in the process, he collided head-on with motor vehicle registration number SA 8844 Toyota Vanguard which was coming from the opposite direction and was being driven by Gift Kamphinda.

“Following the impact, Lembo died on the spot due to severe head injury and multiple fractures while Kamphinda sustained bruises on the right hand,” he said.

Lembo hailed from Makwangwala village, Traditional Authority Makwangwala, in Ntcheu District.

Police in the district advise road users to adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to avoid occurrences of preventable road accidents.