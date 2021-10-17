Kajoke’s delight at Golden Boot award

Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke has expressed his delight at winning the 2020/21 TNM Super League golden boot after missing out on the award last season.

The Bullets Reserve product has finished the season with 15 goals after he scored twice in the final match against Karonga United on Saturday afternoon, two ahead of his closest contender Maxwell Gasten.

“It’s a dream for any striker to win the top goalscorer award. Last season, I failed to win it after finishing with 17 goals, four behind Khuda Myaba so it was my dream to win it this time around,” he said.

However, the 23-year old forward wasn’t happy with the 15-goal tally as he set a target of more than 17 goals but his ambitions were hampered by an injury and Covid-19 in which he tested positive.

“I am happy, but at the same time I set a target of scoring more than 17 goals I scored last season but I missed several games due to an injury and I also tested positive for Covid-19 so it was tough for me to achieve that.

“But maybe it is a bit of motivation for me now, I have broken the duck in my second season with Bullets and won Golden Boot and that is a bit of pressure off my back.

“Maybe next season I can push on now and achieve more with the team. I know I can do better than this and I will definitely go for everything next season,” he concluded.

Bullets won the league last week after defeats to fellow contenders Silver Strikers and Be Forward Wanderers and had to come from behind to beat their Saturday’s opponents 3-2 to take their tally to 62 points, four above second placed Silver Strikers.

This is Bullets’ third title in a row and 15th to their name.