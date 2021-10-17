Devotion: Don’t give up we are at end times

Revelation 13:10 “If anyone is to be taken captive, into captivity he will go. If anyone is to be killed with a sword, with a sword he will be killed. Here is a call for endurance and faith of the saints.”

Although the Rapture hasn’t yet taken place. Although the Great tribulation hasn’t yet started, one sure thing is that as we draw near to the end, Faith and endurance are so important.

This is why the Bible says in the last day’s people will abandon the Faith. Those who won’t stand the pressure will abandon the Faith.

1Timothy 4:1 “Now the Spirit says clearly that in the last times some people will abandon the faith by following deceitful spirits, the teachings of demons.”

So be strong. Never be swayed by anything in this world. Don’t accept to be a victim. Be a victor. These are last hours and therefore learn to stand strong in Faith. Get connected to the Word of God, Get connected to other True saints, and get connected to the Spirit of God. Get connected to God in prayers. Be vigilant and be sober.

CONFESSION

I am standing strong in the Word of God and will never be swayed. I will endure to the end. Greater is he who is in me than the one who is in the world. I am a success now and always. In Jesus Name. Amen.

