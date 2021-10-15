UNHCR donates Covid-19 equipment to MOH

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has donated Covid-19 supplies worth USD120,000 (about K98 million) to the Ministry of Health.

The organization has donated 14,000 of Rapid Antigen Test Covid-19 Abbott Pan -Bio, 5 Oxygen concentrators, 100 Personal Protective Equipment Kit for Vital Hemorrhagic fever outbreak and 5 Laryngoscope.

Speaking after the handing over ceremony on Tuesday, Director of Health Technical Support Services Godfrey Kadewele commended UNHCR for the donation saying the organization has been proactive whenever Malawi involves in pandemics.

Kadewele added that Covid-19 equipment are still needed in all the health institutions even when the cases drop to zero.

He added that the country cannot fight Covid-19 without necessary equipment as such the ministry is supposed to keep supplying the resources to health facilities.

“We are going to include these materials to the stock that is available at the Central Medical Stoles, from there we will be distributing them to the health facilities as we have been doing all the time along,” He explained.

In his remarks, UNHCR Durable Solutions Officer Henok Ochalla said that the organization donated the items to appreciate government for what it has been doing by taking care of the refugees that are in the country.

Ochalla noted that Malawi is one of the countries where refugees are well taken care of and also a country where a number of refugees have survived from Covid-19.

Malawi has 51,728 refugees and asylum seekers registered by UNHCR in Malawi as of 30 September 2021. Out of the refugees, 258 tested covid-19 positive, 209 recovered and 3 died.