Devotion: persevere and endure to the end

Mark 13:12-13 “Brother will deliver up brother to death and the father his child. Children will rise up against parents, and cause them to be put to death. You will be hated by all for my name’s sake, but he who endures to the end, the same will be saved.”

As we get closer to the coming of Christ, hatred towards true Christians will increase globally. However, some Christians won’t stand such hatred and will succumb to the pressure and will give up and be accepted by the world.

However, our Lord Jesus admonishes us to endure to the end. Hatred can come from the people close to us and that may become unbearable. However in the midst of that, learn to endure to the end.

One of the ways to endure such temptation is by prayer. It’s so key to pray always as we approach to the end of age.

James 5:13 “Is any among you afflicted? let him pray…”

The other way is having meetings with other strong Christians.

Hebrew 10:25 (EE) “Some people have stopped going regularly to our Christian meetings, but we must not stop going there. Then we can help each other to be strong Christians. You should do this more and more, because the Lord’s great day is coming. You know that the Lord will return soon.”

And in the midst of persecution remember nothing can separate us from the Love of God.

Romans 8:35-37 “Who will separate us from the love of Christ? Could oppression, or anguish, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or danger, or sword? Even as it is written, “For your sake we are killed all day long. We were regarded as sheep to be slaughtered.” No, in all these things, we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.”

CONFESSION

I am more than a conqueror through Christ who loves me. I am not shaken or moved by passing persecutions. I will endure to the end. In Jesus Name. Amen

