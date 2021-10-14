Mother’s Day: Ecobank elevates women led businesses

As part of appreciating mothers who bank with Ecobank during this mother’ s day week, Ecobank has bought shopping vouchers from women led businesses under its Ellevate program and the vouchers will be randomly given out to individual mothers who will transact at its branches.

Ellevate by Ecobank is designed for businesses owned by women, managed by women, businesses with a high percentage of female board members or employees and companies that manufacture products for women. Through this offering, women led businesses benefit from smarter cash management solutions, favourable lending rates, world class digital banking platforms and value-added services such as leadership training and networking opportunities.

Through the Mother’s Day treat, the bank will give out vouchers from the following Ellevate customers: Lilongwe- Mothers Choice Limited owned by Peggy Ngwira and Gifts for all Occasions owned by Jacqueline & Joana Mtachi. Blantyre-Kombeza Foods owned by Dingase Teweta, Barista Café owned by Hawa Sultanigy and The Beauty Bar owned by Millie Savjani & Fazila Jakhura. In Mzuzu the bank has supported Cecilia Mseteka owner Nyaluwanga farms. In Mangochi they have supported – Global seeds owned by Meria Phiri.

Ecobank Head of Brand, Marketing & Corporate Communications Tidzi Chalamba said that this is one way of appreciating the banks commercial and consumer mothers that entrust their banking services and needs with Ecobank.

“As we celebrate Mother’s Day this coming Friday, we would like to appreciate business and individual mothers that bank with us in a very special way. We believe that this initiative will go a long way in elevating and promoting some of the women led businesses that bank with us and help them get new active customers and ambassadors; out of the individual mothers that will be appreciated with the gift vouchers.” Chalamba said.