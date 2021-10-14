Heaven ambassadors kids to launch third album

Lilongwe based family gospel music group called Heaven Ambassadors kids has organized a special gospel show where the group will also launch its third album titled ‘Ndayalura’.

The launch is scheduled to take place at Zambezi Open Theater in Kawale on Friday, 15th October and Organizers have pledged nothing but Massive show characterized with rich spiritual messages.

One of the leaders of the group Praise Phiri said apart from celebrating motherly love, they have also decided to officially launch their album as they add a mile in their music career.

“This is our double celebration, we are launching an album and also celebrating our mothers, people have been enjoying our music performances in various places and that has necessitated us to compile the full album that we want to give to Malawians as a mother’s day gift.

“We believe that Malawians are going to like this album because it carries soul touching songs that will transform many lives” he said.

Phiri said the album has 8 songs names Kolona, Usakhale opusa, He is mighty, Viva Jesu and Chipambano among others.

According to Phiri, during the celebration people should expect more great things bragging that they have come with the unique style and that they are certain that people will love them.

During the event, the group will be supported by other musicians including Shammah Vocals, Kamuzu Barracks Gospel Singers, Marvelous deeds, Clala Ngulube, Maureen Kanyenda, Chinsapo Sweet Melodies and Chiyanjano women among others.

One of the organizers of the show Maxwell Olloto of Max Promotions said all is set and people should expect to have an amazing music experience.

He added that the show will bring together mothers and their children to celebrate mother’s day in spiritual manner.

Slated to start at 1 o’clock in the afternoon, the event will attract an entry fee of K2000 per head.

Heaven ambassador’s kids comprise of Praise, Patience, Peace and Rachael Phiri all based in area 24, Lilongwe.