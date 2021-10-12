Devotion: Word is the truth

John 17:17 ” Sanctify them through your truth: your word is truth.”

John 8:32. “And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”

If you see anything happening around you that is similar to what is written in the Word of God, then don’t ignore it.

There are two ways to be deceived and that’s to accept the lie or to refuse the truth. The Word of God is the truth and therefore should be accepted at the ultimate truth and absolute truth. When you refuse the scriptures then you are deceived.

When there is a conflict between what men say and what the word says, then go for the Word. Let God be true and any human a lie (Roman 3:4).

This is why you cannot depend on people to know scriptures on your behalf. Study scriptures especially in this time where many Christians choose entertainment over God’s Word. Choose to be different, by being a knowledgeable Christian.

Once you know the truth of the Word, you will walk in freedom. You will not be confused. You will know what to do and you will be aware of what’s happening around you.

The knowledge of Scriptures will help you avoid worrying about tomorrow because you know what to do about it. In short your knowledge will set you free.

Confession

Word is my truth every day I use the Word and will not walk in error or deception. The Word reveals to me hidden things in this world. In Jesus Name. Amen

