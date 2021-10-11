Two men jailed 18 years each for raping children

Thyolo Senior Resident Magistrate’s Court on Friday sentenced two men to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour each for the offence of defilement contrary to Section 138 of the Penal Code.

Thyolo police public relations officer sergeant Rabecca Kashoti has identified the two convicts as 45-year-old Patrick Makawa, popularly known as Sister Fire and Patrick Basikolo aged 45.

Kashoti said the court through state prosecutor Sub Inspector Ishmael Abubast heard that the first convict Patrick Makawa committed the offence on 11 March, 2021 at Chipendo Trading Centre where he raped the child on her way to the borehole to draw water.

“State prosecutor Sub Inspector Abubast narrated in court that the child on the particular evening went to Chipendo Trading Centre where she usually does her piece work and as she was searching for piecework, she met a certain woman requesting her to draw water for her.

“As the victim was on her way to the borehole, Makawa invited her to his house where he raped her and gave her two pieces of bread,” said Kashoti.

When the child went home, she reported the matter to her parents, who later informed police leading to the arrest of the first convict Makawa.

The second convict, Basikolo, raped his stepdaughter when his wife was at the field fetching firewood. Basikolo sneaked into his stepdaughter’s bedroom and raped her. He then ran away.

When the mother reported back, the victim narrated the ordeal and the victim was taken to the hospital for examination and treatment.

Appearing before court, first convict Makawa pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement. This prompted the state to parade five witnesses who testified against him. In mitigation, Makawa asked the court for leniency, saying he should be fined.

The second convict Basikolo also asked the court for leniency, saying he is a breadwinner but state prosecutor Sub Inspector Abubast explained that the actions of the convict were bad and that he should have shown parental care to the child not defiling her.

Passing sentence, Senior Resident Magistrate Asunta Maxwell concurred with the state’s submission for stiff punishments hence sentenced the two convicts, Makawa and Basikolo, to 18 years imprisonment with hard labour each as a deterrent to other would-be offenders.

Makawa hails from Solobala village in Traditional Authority Chikowi in Zomba District whereas Basikolo comes from Muhiya village in Traditional Authority Chikumbu in Mulanje District.