Three arrested at Jenda for killing man over sex

Police at Jenda in Mzimba have arrested three people in connection to the murder of a man who was caught having sex with a married woman.

Jenda police station publicist, Sub Inspector Martha Patience Msamali identified the three suspects as Goodluck Mdhluli, 30, Petro Mdhluli, 37 and Erick Mdhluli 34 all from Shadreck Mdhluli village in the area of Traditional Authority Mabilabo in Mzimba District.

Msamali said that Emfeni police unit received a report that during the night of 8 October, 2021, Goodluck caught Banda having sex with his wife (name withheld) in one of the unfinished houses.

Banda and the suspect’s wife had been in love since October last year. And on this material day, Mdhluli pretended to go out of his village telling his wife that he would be back the following morning.

The two lovers took advantage and secretly met before they were pounced on by Goodluck.

The husband grabbed Banda and invited people from the village. The mob heavily descended upon Banda.

Emfeni Police Unit officers were informed and they rushed to Banda’s rescue.

They took him to Nkhamenya Mission Hospital where he was referred to Kasungu District Hospital before being further referred to Kamuzu Central hospital in Lilongwe where he died while receiving treatment on October 9 2021.

Postmortem results indicated death was due to a severe loss of blood secondary to a raptured spleen.

The three suspects will appear in court soon to answer a murder charge.

Billy Banda hailed from Yakobe village in the area of Traditional Authority Chisemphere in Kasungu district.

Meanwhile, Jenda police is strongly warning people against taking the law into their hands as this is criminal and any perpetrator will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.